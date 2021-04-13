Time to Big Up Data Analytics

Big data presents DC managers with an unprecedented opportunity to acquire real-time visibility of goods in transit and part of inventory.

But SnapFulfil CEO, Don White, says this IoT-style technology also comes with a set of challenges, especially how to manage the resulting flow of information without becoming drowned in data.

“There’s a plethora of data in the DC right now, with lots of dashboards to present the figures, but information overload is happening. The future – especially coming out of lockdowns – is all about exception management. The intelligence of the software will determine the priority of information.

“Highly accurate, granular and amalgamated reports, around the likes of shipping schedules, warehouse heat maps, operator tracking and picking performance, provide a holistic overview of the inventory and resources and allow decision makers to create and display bespoke KPIs – including operational KPIs with the likes of financial and supplier KPIs - but it can only be done in real time.

“This way the data can be minutely mined and managed, to control the little nuances that go on in a warehouse. Every successful sports coach knows that a series of marginal gains can deliver huge improvements in performance and it’s these small tweaks to the DC where the real savings can be made. Plus, making decisions based on solid data is essential with margins tighter than ever.”

This all translates into quick ROI and tangible improvements, because advanced digital software can help DC operators keep goods and processes flowing, while managing staff and resource allocation, through the targeted data it collects and delivers.

Moreover, it enables them to identify business trends and make important operational and fulfilment decisions based on a strategic version of their truth and solid analytics.



When quality labor is at a premium and social distancing continues to be a requirement, coupled with a rapid change in orders, then having real time data at your fingertips to boost the effectiveness of your available workforce, their picking performance, plus available space is critical.

Additionally, much more data quality helps drive efficiency, productivity and profitability – even in really challenging times – especially if it’s easily configurable and you can see and understand it all.

White adds: “Cloud-based technology like WMS can help, because not only is it intuitive and scalable, it has the capacity to deliver key business performance metrics, while at the same time enable operations to evolve in a fast-developing environment.

“Offering responsive support options helps change management by allowing the flow of data and order of operations within the application to be regularly updated – empowering management to accurately store, organise, deliver, and track the accomplishment of work throughout a facility.

“Consequently, having access to reliable, real-time data is a vital link in the supply and demand chain, especially as businesses have to react to volatile and disruptive forces, such as the current pandemic.”