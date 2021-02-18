Ruan Expands Southwestern Presence

Des Moines, IA (February 4, 2021) – Ruan is excited to announce the addition of Jon Larson to its sales team as of Director of Dedicated Contract Transportation. Jon will serve Ruan’s southwestern territory including Idaho, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Arizona.

Larson joins Ruan with a decade of experience in the transportation and logistics industry, most recently as an account manager with Swift Transportation Refrigerated in Phoenix, AZ. Larson will work out of Ruan’s Phoenix facility, which serves customers throughout the region.

“We are eager to expand our footprint in the southwest. Jon’s transportation and logistics experience and knowledge of the area will serve our customers well. Our Phoenix operation is able to onboard customers quickly with available professional drivers, equipment, and an on-site expert to guide new customers through the seamless transition process,” said Ruan Senior Vice President of Sales Roger Mason.

Ruan currently serves several customers at the Phoenix location including Safelite AutoGlass, Niagara Bottling, Flowers Foods, TJX, Fry’s, Holsum Bakery, and Freeport McMoRan. More than 280 professional drivers, 30 technicians, and 30 office team members operate out of the Phoenix operating center. The facility, located on 10 acres of land, features 24-hour fuel access (four fuel lanes), an expansive break room, five restrooms with showers, six offices, one guest office, three offices designated for regional support, and a large training/conference facility. An automatic drive-through truck wash and full-service shop are also available on site.

“I look forward to serving our current and future customers in my new role. We have an expansive fleet of trucks in the region and the capacity to grow,” said Larson. “Ruan’s Integrated Solutions service allows customers to have their transportation, logistics, and warehousing needs fulfilled by one team that is dedicated to serving them.”



Ruan's Integrated Supply Chain Solutions offer Dedicated Contract Transportation, Managed Transportation, and Value-Added Warehousing. We combine the flexibility of our non-asset and asset-based capabilities with optimal technology and superior service focused on continuous improvement, cost savings, and supply chain efficiency. The Ruan team partners with customers to evaluate, optimize, and deliver a one-source, integrated supply chain solution. For more information on Ruan’s services, please contact Solutions@ruan.com.

About Ruan

Founded in 1932, Ruan is a family-owned transportation management company, providing Dedicated Contract Transportation, Managed Transportation, and Value-added Warehousing services. Ruan uses our comprehensive Megasafe Safety Program to guide training and overall field safety operations. Ruan proudly employs 5,600 team members in more than 300 operations nationwide. For more information about Ruan, visit www.ruan.com.

