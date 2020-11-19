Al Barner to Present Asset Acquisition at Trucks, Parts, Service

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (November 18, 2020) – Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing, and life cycle cost management (LCCM) today announced that Senior Vice President of Fleet Solutions, Al Barner, CTP, is presenting as the keynote speaker at this year’s Trucks, Parts, Service “Successful Dealer Award” virtual conference on November 19, 2020. Barner’s session: How Dealers Can Better Assist Customers During Asset Acquisition is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, at 3:00 p.m. CT.

Barner will share his expertise on heavy equipment life cycle management, and how faulty financing and spec’ing choices made when placing a truck order can impact a fleet’s future purchasing capabilities and decisions. He will share insights on how dealers can better assist customers during asset acquisition to ensure they are able to maximize the value of their equipment and turn over their inventory at a moment that is optimal within the equipment’s life cycle.

Al Barner is a Certified Transportation Professional (CTP) and possesses 20 years of industry experience. He is responsible for providing tailored lifecycle asset management and financing solutions for Class 8 tractors and trailers.

“We welcome the opportunity to expand our event by adding a keynote address from Al Barner of Fleet Advantage. Al is an expert on fleet purchasing and life cycle management and I believe his knowledge will be incredibly valuable for all dealer attendees. In the year of COVID-19, never has it been more important for fleets to make intelligent decisions about their equipment purchasing and Al’s expertise should enable all dealer attendees to be more informed and understanding of their customers’ needs.” says Lucas Deal, TPS editor.

Trucks, Parts, Service is the only media entity in the trucking industry that caters exclusively to dealer and independent aftermarket professionals. With a focus on business solutions, technical information and the latest new equipment and product information, TPS informs its readers on how to strengthen their partnerships with customers and keep their companies thriving in an increasingly challenging marketplace.

Fleet Advantage has over $1 Billion of assets under its Life Cycle Cost Management (LCCM) program and serves America’s top corporate fleets. Fleet Advantage guarantees the absolute lowest cost of operation by providing truck and trailer financing with matching proprietary data driven IT processes and fleet analytics, using the latest equipment technology to achieve optimum vehicle productivity and maximum safety. Fleet Advantage is ranked as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the state of Florida and the fastest growing independent truck lessor in the U.S. In 2018, Fleet Advantage was ranked the 9th Top Private Independent from Monitor Daily; and in 2015 and 2013, the company was named to Inc. magazines’ 500|5000 list of fastest growing companies in the nation. In 2011, CEO John Flynn received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® 2011 Florida – Emerging Category award.