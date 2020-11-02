PULSE Integration Welcomes Stone Johnson, Commissioning Technician

PULSE Integration is proud to announce and welcome Stone Johnson as the company’s Commissioning Technician.

Stone joins the PULSE Integration family with over 7 years of electrical and industrial experience. He is proficient in installation, design, and inspection of industrial, process, material handling and building control systems. He has overseen complex project management of plant and production systems within various industrial applications and possesses strong technical leadership abilities to support capital installation and retrofit projects. Stone has held numerous leadership positions to include: Electrician Technician for A.O. Smith, Residential and Commercial Electrician for Helm Electric, and Equipment Operator for Travis Construction

He most recently held the position of Commissioning Control Engineer for Spring Automation where he oversaw commissioning and installation of client control systems. Stone holds numerous trade certifications and licenses as well as a Bachelor’s in Electromechanical Engineering Technology. Stone’s experience in installation and inspection will greatly aid PULSE Integration in new installation business opportunities. PULSE Integration proudly welcomes Stone to the team as an integral asset.

About PULSE Integration, a WEPCO Company

PULSE Integration based in Pittston PA, combines design expertise, seamless integration, and management transparency to our approach in small-and large-scale supply chain solutions for manufacturing, 3PL, and retail marketplaces.