Parade adds DAT Book Now to its freight broker platform

October 29, 2020
PORTLAND, Ore., 10/29/2020—DAT Freight & Analytics, the industry’s largest marketplace for spot truckload freight, has expanded its load board network integration with Parade, enabling the leading capacity management platform’s broker customers to digitally book loads using DAT’s Book Now technology.

Using proprietary artificial intelligence, Parade customers can now select and price loads directly on the DAT load board. DAT’s Book Now automates the freight-tendering process, enabling brokers and carriers to search for freight around the clock, faster, locking in the rate with the click of a button.

DAT is laser-focused on offering customers end-to-end solutions that streamline the freight booking process, known to be time-consuming for both brokers and carriers alike and often requiring a series of phone calls, emails and back-and-forth negotiations. DAT’s Book Now both increases the speed of business while decreasing costs—a huge benefit for users of the platform.

“Parade’s goal is to help freight brokerage teams solve their most challenging capacity management problems,” said Anthony Sutardja, CEO of Parade. “This expanded partnership with DAT reinforces our commitment to helping brokerages book more freight, faster, and with more margin.”

Mark Bryant, VP Technology at DAT, said: “Integrating Book Now with Parade provides our mutual brokerage customers with a more linear and efficient process overall. The integration reinforces both DAT and Parade’s shared commitment to digitally streamline transactions, making it easier for brokers and carriers alike to do business.”

