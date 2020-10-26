What Makes a Website Ideal in Web Technology Industry?

The invention of the internet has revolutionized the business world in many ways. Conventional marketing also became obsolete with the emergence of online alternatives. Companies worldwide turned their attention to projecting a positive image on the internet, and for that purpose, websites were created. It can be regarded as a complete summary of a business ranging from its vision to services.

A site is pivotal in forming a brand's reputation and is used as a medium for communicating with potential clients. Web design and development has become a multibillion industry. The economic leaders of the world, like the UAE, have a booming web industry. Therefore, if you need a web development company, there are many options at disposal.

The new advancements in online marketing have resulted in the induction of modern web design and development techniques. From pre-made templates to cloud-based platforms, the web market has come a long way in the past decade.

In this blog, we will address the salient features of a desirable site.

Features of a Good Website:

The definition of a good website may vary from business to business due to the difference in requirements. However, some basic features that determine the quality are below:



A Visually appealing and optimized Design:



The design is considered the backbone of a site. It should be good enough to make your website enticing for the audience. Visual attraction is one of the essential factors in design. Try to create organized and symmetric partitions in the layout with high-quality photos and attractive graphics.

The optimized design is the one that incorporates SEO techniques to enhance functionality. One important aspect of optimization is a fast loading time so that the bounce rate can be minimized. It means that the visitors who will come to the site will stay longer instead of leaving instantly. Various specialized techniques are used to speed up the website, including content optimization and removing broken links.

Another vital aspect of design optimization is functionality, which is also a deciding factor to keep visitors engaged. All the pages should be thoroughly designed to ensure no loopholes that cause frustration in the audience. Detailed testing before the launch is one way to ensure adequate functionality.

User-friendliness:

The main focus during site creation is to make it more welcoming towards the audience. For this purpose, the site is made as user-friendly as possible. Some visitors are in a hurry, while others do not have the temperament to put in the effort to gather information. Therefore, it is essential to make the viewer's experience convenient to the fullest.

User experience (UX) is the technology incorporated to make the design more compelling for the internet audience. It helps users in convenient navigation and to effortlessly access information. UX includes logical navigation backed with hierarchical clarity and layout consistency. Using visual cue throughout the site always aid visitors during usage. User-friendliness means a lesser bounce rate and more influx of traffic.

Responsiveness:

Responsiveness means complete functionality on all devices, including mobile phones, tablets, etc. No matter how excellent your site's other attributes are, it cannot be deemed a good one without responsiveness. The booming popularity of mobile devices like smartphones and tablets compels developers to make their designs responsive. It has to be ensured that all the features are fully working on various devices to achieve the ultimate user satisfaction.

The responsiveness makes a site user friendly and helps in optimization, resulting in better visibility. Before launch, the site should be tested on various devices in detail to examine any functionality issues.

Quality and SEO-friendly content:

Content is the 'King' in the digital marketing world and is considered any site's face. It should be created based on the SEO guidelines like conciseness, relevance, and keyword allocation. Avoiding the use of jargon, slang, and complicated words enhance the readability of the content. The logic is simple 'More readable your content, more chances of the visitor sticking around.'

Blogs are another critical factor for the fast ranking on SERP. SEO-oriented content can induce an audience and is an excellent source for providing fruitful information. It is essential to update fresh content on the site to keep its visibility intact.

Security:

Security is an inevitable requirement for everything on the internet, and websites are no different. Following all the adopted standards and guidelines of the relevant niche is the right approach. SSL encryption is critical for shielding from cyber threats like hackers and viruses. For the user registration function, the passwords should be encrypted to ensure privacy.

The most technologically advanced countries are investing a lot to innovate new techniques for foolproof web security. For example, the UAE's economy generates billions in revenue through the internet and is always at risk of a cyber breach. However, finding a good web development company in Dubai that ensures flawless cybersecurity is not an issue.

An ideal website is not a farfetched idea!

Creating a perfect site is not impossible. It can be achieved by carefully considering the essential requirements and efficient web maintenance. So, if you are a business struggling to develop a top-notch website, reading the above information might help.