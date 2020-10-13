Supply Chain Now Announces Partnership with LeadCoverage

Supply Chain Now, a global digital content and thought-leadership community, today announced a partnership with LeadCoverage, a premier B2B marketing and PR agency focused on supply chain, logistics and manufacturing industries. LeadCoverage helps companies boost lead generation through targeted marketing strategies and media coverage that drives inbound conversions and measurable marketing ROI.

The partnership reflects the rapid growth of both Atlanta-based companies and the rapid rise in supply chain investment and awareness. The partners will highlight supply chain industry challenges, achievements and innovations together, driven by Supply Chain Now’s award-winning digital network. Additionally, Supply Chain Now clients will have access to LeadCoverage’s lead generation options, converting content into leads and appointments.

“Supply Chain Now’s mission is to give voice to and elevate the leaders and innovators in the global supply chain industry within our engaged audience of over 1.1 million,” said Scott Luton, founder of Supply Chain Now. “Through this partnership, LeadCoverage will help promote those leaders within the marketplace through its ROI-driven marketing approach.”

Supply Chain Now amplifies thought-leadership with interactive and educational livestreams, podcasts, vlogs, webinars, and digital events. Supply Chain Now welcomes the most prominent guests in the industry and provides visibility and brand awareness to sponsors who desire access to the Supply Chain Now community.

“Scott Luton and Greg White at Supply Chain Now have a great platform and our clients are thrilled to have an opportunity to share their good news on their podcast network,” said Kara Brown, co-founder, chief revenue officer. “Ultimately, we will work together to implement a process that drives inbound and outbound leads for SCN and participating companies and sponsors through our proven processes and platform.”