RAYMOND PRESIDENT AND CEO REELECTED AS CHAIRMAN OF NY-BEST CONSORTIUM

Consortium’s mission is to establish New York state as a global leader in advancing energy storage as a key solution for a clean energy future



GREENE, N.Y., September 24, 2020 — The New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST) — a statewide consortium of battery and energy storage companies, universities, industry and government partners — announced the reelection of Michael Field, president and CEO of The Raymond Corporation, as chairman. Field has been a NY-BEST board member since NY-BEST was created in 2010 and has served as chairman since 2012. In August, Field was also reelected as an at-large category board officer, one of three such positions.

“I am honored to be reelected as chairman of NY-BEST,” said Michael Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “By fostering collaboration among key stakeholders, NY-BEST is committed to helping New York’s energy storage sector realize its full economic potential, including job growth and reinvestment. We at Raymond are proud to be part of that mission.”

The Raymond Corporation has been a leader in the lift truck industry for more than 95 years and has maintained a tradition of pioneering the way for many innovations and energy-efficient solutions in electric forklift trucks. Raymond’s goal is to drive warehousing energy products into the future. In recent years, Raymond’s efforts have centered on the use of emerging electric vehicle technologies, such as lithium-ion batteries and chargers, to improve materials handling performance by lowering energy consumption, increasing uptime, and offering new alternatives for customer centric energy storage solutions.

In 2019, Raymond partnered with Binghamton University and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to launch a project that will create more sustainable warehouses by developing an economically viable storage demonstration project that will use solar panels, a stationary energy storage system and lithium-ion batteries on forklifts to ultimately reduce energy costs for warehouse owners.



About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance.

Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. In partnership with Toyota Advanced Logistics Solutions, Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About NY-BEST

The New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology (NY-BEST) Consortium is a nonprofit corporation and industry-led consortium established in 2010 with more than 170 organizational members. NY-BEST’s mission is to catalyze and grow the energy storage industry and position New York state as a global leader in energy storage technology. NY-BEST board members are elected for staggered two-year terms at the annual meeting held in the spring of each year. Board members must be employed by NY-BEST member organizations.

