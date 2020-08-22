Yusen Logistics Opens New US Northwest Distribution Center.

Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc., a leading global supply chain logistics company, has opened a second Contract Logistics fulfillment and transload center in Sumner, Washington (U.S.). Located just 10 miles from the Port of Tacoma and 30 miles from the Port of Seattle, the facility encompasses 4 acres of yard space, 180,000 square feet of warehouse space, and 43 dock doors to receive, manage, and distribute customers' goods.

"We are excited to expand our presence in this important U.S. Northwest shipping market to better serve the growing needs of our customers," said Gerald Hofmann, Senior Vice President of Yusen Logistics (Americas) Contract Logistics Group. "Whether it's moving cargo to or from the Ports of Seattle or Tacoma, or transloading, managing inventory, and providing value-added services for order fulfillment, the facility will enhance our ability to support our customers' supply chains."

The new Sumner distribution center is part of Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc.'s Contract Logistics network comprised of more than 2.9 million square feet of warehouse space, with 20 facilities strategically located throughout the United States, as well as 140 acres of yard space located in supply chain hubs. Services include reverse logistics, order fulfillment and distribution, transloading, yard management, cross-dock, and drayage management. The company utilizes top tier information technology solutions for warehousing, transloading, and yard management.

"Yusen Logistics is well-positioned to meet the needs of our clients in this high-demand market", said Mikhail Kholyavenko, President and CEO of Yusen Logistics Americas Region. "Our Sumner facility solidifies our footprint in the Pacific Northwest and enables us to better leverage our warehousing, land transportation, air and ocean freight forwarding services to deliver complete integrated supply chain solutions to our current and future customers."

The new facility address is 13515 48TH Street East, Sumner, WA 98390. This is the third logistics facility that Yusen Logistics currently operates in the Seattle-Tacoma area. The company has a 125,000 square foot distribution center in Sumner with 20 acres of yard space, an additional 30 acres of yard space in Tacoma, and 40,000 square feet of warehousing space in Kent, which also supports the company's International Freight Forwarding division.

