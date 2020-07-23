Gary Meador Joins ODW Logistics as Chief Operating Officer

COLUMBUS, OHIO—July 23, 2020 (James Street Media Services)—Gary Meador has joined ODW Logistics as Chief Operating Officer.

Meador comes to ODW from UPS Supply Chain Solutions where he held several key leadership positions. Most recently he was Vice President Operations, Latin America Region, Global Logistics.

“Gary’s diverse experience in operations, continuous improvement, and project management will support ODW’s focus on providing innovative solutions that create cost and service advantages for our clients,” said ODW President Ted Nikolai. “I am delighted that we now have him on our Executive Committee.”

Meador will lead contract logistics operations, Dist-Trans (ODW’s regional asset-based fleet), and the Operations Excellence teams including Quality, Safety & Security, Facilities Maintenance, and Continuous Improvement.

“I am proud to join the ODW team and I look forward to creating strategic, effective supply chain solutions that will exceed the expectations of our customers,” said Meador.

Meador is a graduate of Indiana University where he received his bachelor’s degree in Business Management. He is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

About ODW Logistics

ODW Logistics is a third-party logistics (3PL) provider that leverages technology-driven supply chain solutions to drive cost and service advantages to middle market and growth-focused businesses. ODW offers a suite of omnichannel services: network design; e-fulfillment; distribution; manufacturing support; and transportation management solutions to provide an integrated client experience. Visit us at www.odwlogistics.com.