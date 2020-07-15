FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Brian Cranmer, Marketing Manager

Advance Storage Products

Phone: 714.657.1631

bcranmer@asprack.com

www.advancestorageproducts.com

Advance Hires Logan Kebeli, Ph.D As Vice President of Engineering

July 17, 2020 Logan joined Advance in 2018 and after a brief departure returns as our Vice President of Engineering. Dr. Kebeli has more than 25 years of experience in engineering design and leadership. He has a strong passion in engineering, and strives for results focused, value-added, and innovative solutions.

Prior to joining Advance Storage Products, Logan was VP of Engineering at AGI, a leading manufacturer of storage, handling, structures, processing, and controls in grain, feed, and food. Logan earned his Ph.D. and MSc. Degrees in Structural Engineering from the University of Florida, and a B.Sc. in Agricultural Engineering from Ankara University in Turkey. He is an active member of RMI, ASCE, AISC, ASABE and has certificates in Lean Manufacturing and Product Development, Six-Sigma, Leadership, and Project Management.

About Advance Storage Products

Advance Storage Products has served the materials handling industry for over 60 years. Providing design, engineering and project management for a full line of substantial material handling installations. Advance is a market leader in quality warehouse rack systems.

For additional information, contact:

Brian Cranmer, Marketing Manager

Advance Storage Products

Phone: 714.657.1631

bcranmer@asprack.com

www.advancestorageproducts.com