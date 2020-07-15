Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Advance Hires Logan Kebeli, Ph.D As Vice President of Engineering

July 15, 2020
No Comments

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Brian Cranmer, Marketing Manager
Advance Storage Products
Phone: 714.657.1631
bcranmer@asprack.com
www.advancestorageproducts.com

Advance Hires Logan Kebeli, Ph.D As Vice President of Engineering

July 17, 2020 Logan joined Advance in 2018 and after a brief departure returns as our Vice President of Engineering. Dr. Kebeli has more than 25 years of experience in engineering design and leadership. He has a strong passion in engineering, and strives for results focused, value-added, and innovative solutions.

Prior to joining Advance Storage Products, Logan was VP of Engineering at AGI, a leading manufacturer of storage, handling, structures, processing, and controls in grain, feed, and food. Logan earned his Ph.D. and MSc. Degrees in Structural Engineering from the University of Florida, and a B.Sc. in Agricultural Engineering from Ankara University in Turkey. He is an active member of RMI, ASCE, AISC, ASABE and has certificates in Lean Manufacturing and Product Development, Six-Sigma, Leadership, and Project Management.

About Advance Storage Products

Advance Storage Products has served the materials handling industry for over 60 years. Providing design, engineering and project management for a full line of substantial material handling installations. Advance is a market leader in quality warehouse rack systems.

For additional information, contact:
Brian Cranmer, Marketing Manager
Advance Storage Products
Phone: 714.657.1631
bcranmer@asprack.com
www.advancestorageproducts.com

Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
KEYWORDS Advance Storage Products
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing