Almonty Completes a Non-brokered Phase One Financing

TORONTO--Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty”) (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: 1MR) announces it has completed a non-brokered private placement of secured convertible bonds in the principal amount of EUR 3,250,000 (equivalent to approximately US$3,675,000 or Cdn$5,000,000) (the “Bond Offering”) as well as a secured loan of US$500,000 (approximately Cdn$680,000) for a total of Cdn$5,680,000. All securities issued pursuant to the Bond Offering are subject to a six month non-exercise period expiring on January 14th, 2021. Almonty intends to use the net proceeds of the Bond Offering for Sangdong Mine project financing expenses and for general corporate purposes.

The secured convertible bonds (the “Bonds”) will mature on July 13, 2023, and will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable semi-annually, in cash. The outstanding principal amount of the Bonds plus any related unpaid accrued interest is convertible into common shares of Almonty at the option of the holder at the fixed conversion price of EUR 0.35 (equivalent to CDN$0.54) per share for the principal and at the conversion price of the greater of i) EUR 0.35 (equivalent to CDN$0.54) and ii) the EUR equivalent of the volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of conversion for related accrued interest.

The secured loan bears interest at the rate of 6% per annum payable upon the maturity date, being January 22, 2021.

Almonty’s Chairman, President and CEO Lewis Black commented:

“We are very pleased to announce that we have closed on the US$4.1 million owner’s cost portion of the financing. This represents Phase I of the financing for the build-out of our Sangdong Mine Project in South Korea which is described as Owner’s Costs within the financial model that is driving the project financing.

This leaves approximately US $23.1 million to be raised, of which US $10 million for the DSRA (debt service reserve account) is expected to be met with a bank guarantee or line of credit, with the remaining US $13.1 million to be raised through a hybrid/mezzanine/bond financing structure. This mixed structure Owner’s Cost financing, combined with the already announced US$75 million Project financing note at libor plus 2.3%, creates in its entirety, an affordable Total project financing package while simultaneously minimizing shareholder dilution.

Almonty is now in possession of the definitive loan documents for the KfW-IPEX Bank Project financing, which we expect to execute later in July 2020.

We are now beginning the scheduling work with POSCO, the EPC contractors, for mobilization dates and with Metso, the plant equipment supplier, for the order dates for the long lead time equipment for the crushing circuit. We are also commencing the construction of the Monty B portal in August which is the main ore portal. The waste portal Alphonse D was completed late last year.”

About Almonty

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc. is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain. The Los Santos mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2011 and is located approximately 50 kilometres from Salamanca in western Spain and produces tungsten concentrate. The Panasqueira mine, which has been in production since 1896, located approximately 260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired in January 2016 and produces tungsten concentrate. The Sangdong mine, which was historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, was acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100% interest in Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 100% of the Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in north-western Spain. Further information about Almonty’s activities may be found at www.almonty.com and under Almonty’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Legal Notice

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements and information are based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and reflect Almonty’s current expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Almonty to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: any specific risks relating to fluctuations in the price of ammonium para tungstate from which the sale price of Almonty’s tungsten concentrate is derived, actual results of mining and exploration activities, environmental, economic and political risks of the jurisdictions in which Almonty’s operations are located and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, forecasts and assessme