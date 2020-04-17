Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

DB Schenker Promotes Bill Heaney to Chief Commercial Officer

April 17, 2020
(Miami/Essen, April 17, 2020) Leading global logistics provider DB Schenker has promoted Bill Heaney to the position of Chief Commercial Officer for USA Schenker Inc. In his new role he is responsible for all sales and marketing in the USA.

Bill Heaney joined DB Schenker in 2017. He has been leading the Americas Consumer Retail Vertical and acting as the Interim Vertical Healthcare Americas leader. Bill’s results have been exceptional, developing new commercial strategies as well as new value solutions for customers. Internally he has recruited and coached new team members, who have developed high revenue-generating portfolios.

David Buss, Chief Executive Officer, USA, Schenker Inc. said, “Bill brings a broad-based business acumen which has enabled him to expand our Consumer Retail Vertical business and bring success to our Healthcare Vertical. This will provide the platform for him to lead the USA sales for future growth and success.”

Bill entered the logistics industry in 2002 in a long-tenured career with such companies as DHL, APL Logistics, etc. The management of DB Schenker is looking forward to seeing the amazing results we know he will achieve as the Chief Commercial Officer for the USA.

About DB Schenker USA
DB Schenker in the USA is one of the largest Integrated Logistics Service Providers in the United States with over 7,000 employees in 39 branches and 55 logistics centers providing over 21 million sq. ft. of distribution operations to its clients. DB Schenker offers land transport, air and ocean freight, as well as comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management services from a single source. For more information, go to https://www.dbschenker.com/usa

https://www.dbschenker.com/usa
News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

