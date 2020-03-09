Modex 2020: TGW spotlights latest innovations

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based TGW Logistics Group put the spotlight on its FlashPick, a smart order fulfillment system for automated split case picking this week. FlashPick combines TGW’s technology into one system: The TGW Warehouse Software manages specific business requirements and material flow. Stock keeping units (SKU) totes are stored and retrieved from the shuttle system and routed via the conveyor network to either manual or robotic picking workstations. Orders arrive sequenced at the pick position. After the pick, SKU totes return to the shuttle system, while orders can be routed towards shipping. Contrary to batch picking, FlashPick processes individual orders.

“FlashPick offers high flexibility for business models with rapid changes to SKUs, product lines, and order structures,” said Chad Zollman, chief sales officer North America of TGW Logistics Group, in a release. “FlashPick caters to both retail/wholesale and e-commerce orders, making it a great option for omnichannel business models.”

At the core of the FlashPick system is the ergonomic PickCenter One. The design of the picking workstation is based on the concept of one-source tote, one-target tote. PickCenter One is designed to allow fast, accurate picking by removing all walking so operators can work with optimal efficiency. The intelligent sequencing feature, which continuously feeds the workstation with a sufficient number of totes, enables a pick rate of up to 600 picks per hour, the company says.