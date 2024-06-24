ChargePoint expands EV charging platform to include third-party hardware

The California-based electric vehicle (EV)-charging network provider ChargePoint is expanding its North American offering to manage electrical hardware of other makes and models, beginning with chargers made by consumer electronics giant LG.

ChargePoint already provides hardware, software, and services for users in all commercial segments. Following this new software upgrade, customers will be able to operate the LG hardware of their choice. They can also choose to deploy bundled hardware and software from ChargePoint or hardware from a third-party manufacturer to be managed by their existing ChargePoint software.

The expansion comes as increased EV sales drive demand for a denser network of charging stations across the nation, whether at offices, shopping centers, hotels, filling stations, or other locations. According to a recent study by industrial real estate firm CBRE, companies are increasingly installing such chargers at workplace parking lots as a way to attract employees in a tight job market.

By opening new opportunities for customers and charger manufacturers to leverage its software, ChargePoint says it aims to help accelerate broader adoption of EV charging solutions, powered by software that enables detailed control and insights. “ChargePoint remains focused on delivering integrated, networked charging solutions that enable a seamless charging experience for drivers and site hosts,” Rich Mohr, SVP, Americas at ChargePoint, said in a release. “By partnering with additional charging hardware manufacturers, we are enabling more customers to use the ChargePoint software platform to power their EV charging programs, delivering a world-class driver experience.”