EnerSys® to Premier Latest NexSys® Charger Innovations at MODEX 2024

READING, PENNSYLVANIA, FEBRUARY, 27, 2024 – EnerSys® (NYSE:ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, will premier its latest NexSys® charging innovations at MODEX 2024 – the NexSys® AIR wireless charger and the NexSys®+ Outdoor charger.

Engineered for a wide range of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), the new NexSys® AIR wireless charger offers a space-saving design to provide integration flexibility while eliminating mechanical charging connections and related maintenance. It also provides advanced safety features that help protect workers and equipment - giving facility operators and AGV Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) an integrated, safe charging solution to optimize both efficiency and equipment autonomy.

Designed to withstand the elements, the new NexSys®+ Outdoor charger provides the advanced performance and features of the NexSys®+ charger, protected by an IP54 rated enclosure for protection against dust, water, and seasonal temperatures. The NexSys®+ Outdoor charger is ideal for use at farms, airports, building material yards, rental facilities, ports, cargo terminals and other working environments exposed to the weather.

Both the NexSys® AIR wireless charger and NexSys®+ Outdoor charger are compatible with all EnerSys® battery technologies, including traditional flooded lead-acid, Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) and lithium-ion (Li-ion).

“As material handling applications continue to migrate towards automation and electrification, EnerSys is committed to offering customers advanced charging systems, like the NexSys® AIR wireless charger and the NexSys®+ Outdoor charger to complement our proven battery technologies – including our advanced NexSys® line of maintenance-free batteries” said Harold Vanasse, Senior Director of Marketing, Motive Power Global at EnerSys. “Our goal is to ensure fleet managers and OEMs have the broadest possible selection of motive power technologies to support their operations – including those that are automated or outdoors.”

These next-generation chargers will be showcased at MODEX 2024 in EnerSys booth B8032 from March 11-14, 2024, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA.

Both chargers will also be displayed in EnerSys trade show stands at Intermodal (booth M010) in Sao Paulo, Brazil from March 5-7, 2024, and LogiMat (booth 10B09) in Stuttgart, Germany from March 19-21, 2024.

For more information about EnerSys® and its full line of products, systems, and support, visit www.enersys.com or contact your local EnerSys representative.