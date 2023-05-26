CMA CGM revenue plunged more than 30% as spot freight rates plunged in Q1

Logistics and transportation provider CMA CGM Group says its revenue dropped more than 30% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, and profits dropped more than 60% as spot freight rates plunged in a “rapid normalization” from their pandemic highs.

That trend has continued from the fourth quarter of 2022, as challenging market conditions in the transport and logistics industry include a slowing in freight demand.

By the numbers, the French company said its first quarter revenue stood at $12.7 billion, down 30.2% from Q1 2022 level of $18.2 billion. And its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)—a measure of profit—was $3.4 billion, down 61.3% from $8.8 billion in Q1 2022.

Most of that revenue comes from the group’s maritime shipping business, which slumped 40.3% from $14.8 billion to $8.8 billion. That decrease was due to a 5.3% drop in the number of twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) its container ships carried.

According to CMA CGM, the factors causing that drop included:

household consumption of goods in Europe and North America has fallen sharply amid A. price inflation and B. a rebound in consumer spending on services, especially tourism, leisure, etc.

inventory adjustments in these regions continued, weighing on imports, especially from Asia, particularly in the retail and lifestyle sectors.

the relatively brisk activity in regions such as Latin America and Africa, together with eased congestion, were insufficient to offset the decline on the main East-West routes.

Despite those challenges, the company’s logistics business actually posted an increase year over year, with revenue rising 14.1% to $3.8 billion. The company said that rise reflected its acquisitions of Ingram CLS, Gefco, and Colis Privé, which strengthened its offering of end-to-end supply chain services for its customers.

"After two exceptional years, our industry has entered a phase of normalization due to the slowdown in global growth, inflation, and a destocking phenomenon that is continuing in many parts of the world,” Rodolphe Saadé, chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, said in a release. “Despite this deteriorated context, our first-quarter results are extremely solid. They are the fruit of our investments - more than USD $30 billion committed over the past two years - which enable us to constantly broaden and strengthen our range of transport and logistics solutions for our customers.”