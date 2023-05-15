SAP sees faster route to creating value from AI and analytics

Partnership with Google Cloud helps companies combine data from many origins, accelerate digitalization efforts.

google cloud Screen Shot 2023-05-15 at 5.36.17 PM.png
May 15, 2023
Ben Ames
No Comments

As business across the supply chain sector launch “digitalization” efforts to transform their operations from manual to automated processes, enterprise software vendor SAP says it has a way to accelerate that process by taking better advantage of the data that every company generates.

The approach hinges on SAP’s announcement last week that it would expand its relationship with Google Cloud, building an “open data offering” designed to simplify data landscapes by letting users access data from many different sources in a single place. That step is significant because data is the cornerstone of all digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) development projects, SAP said today at its Sapphire user conference in Orlando.

According to SAP, organizations spend significant resources building complex data integrations, custom analytics engines, and generative AI and natural language processing (NLP) models before they start to realize value from their data investments. Data is among organizations’ most valuable assets and can contain critical information on core functions like supply chains, financial forecasting, human resources records, and omnichannel retail. 

SAP says its “Datasphere” platform combines this mission-critical data with data from across the enterprise landscape, regardless of its origin. Being able to combine SAP software data and non-SAP data on Google Cloud from virtually any other data source means organizations can dramatically accelerate their digital transformation with a fully defined data foundation that retains complete business context, the company said.

And that process will help products like Generative AI solutions to become more infused into customer operations for more powerful analytics and stronger decision-making solutions. Applying tools like AI and machine learning can also render more meaningful data insights and make decisions more quickly and with higher confidence, SAP said.

 

 

 

Supply Chain IT Data Analytics Artificial Intelligence
KEYWORDS SAP
    Benames
    Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

    Recent Articles by Ben Ames

    Generative AI tools could help companies solve labor and talent shortages, SAP says

    Businesses can increase sustainability despite global disruptions, SAP and Accenture say

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing