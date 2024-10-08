Skip to content
SAP extends AI tools to 80% of its most-used business tasks

Features are based on SAP’s “generative AI copilot” platform called Joule.

DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffOct 08, 2024
Enterprise software vendor SAP SE today released a suite of “game-changing” artificial intelligence (AI) features for business applications, including collaborative agents, knowledge graph capabilities, and generative AI developer features.

The features are based on SAP’s “generative AI copilot” platform called Joule, launched about a year ago. The latest upgrades to that product add collaborative AI agents that truly speak the language of business, expand Joule’s capabilities to support 80% of SAP’s most-used business tasks, and embed Joule more deeply within the company’s portfolio.

Specifically, collaborative multi-agent systems can now deploy specialized AI agents to tackle specific tasks and enable them to collaborate on intricate business workflows, adapting their strategies to meet shared objectives. SAP is infusing Joule with multiple collaborative AI agents that will combine their unique expertise across business functions to collaboratively accomplish complex workflows. These AI agents enhance productivity by breaking down silos and freeing workers to concentrate on areas where human ingenuity thrives.

And Walldorf, Germany-based SAP also said it had met its goal to train workers how to use those powerful new AI tools by upskilling 2 million people worldwide by 2025. That approach has lowered the world’s digital skills gap through role-based certifications, free training materials, and hands-on opportunities for developers. To continue that program, SAP says it will continue to expand its portfolio of AI-related learning opportunities, including courses on generative AI, AI ethics, and the company’s advanced AI tools and platforms.

