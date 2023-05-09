Dollar General expands distribution hubs in Nebraska, Georgia, Texas

The fast-growing discount retail chain Dollar General today announced expansions in its global supply chain network, including the opening of its first ground-up, dual facility in Blair, Nebraska, and two permanent regional distribution hubs in Newnan, Georgia, and Fort Worth, Texas.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company also announced expansion plans in Jonesville, South Carolina and Amsterdam, New York at existing facilities. “The recent additions to our supply chain network aim to provide greater efficiencies, create additional jobs and drive positive economic impact,” Tony Zuazo, Dollar General’s executive vice president of global supply chain, said in a release. “We’re excited to continue growing our distribution center network to further support store growth and to better serve our customers and local communities.”

At the Nebraska site, Dollar General recently opened a $140 million distribution center which is designed to combine the efficiencies of its traditional and “DG Fresh” supply chain networks, representing a strategic shift to self-distribution of frozen and refrigerated products. The DG Fresh network is currently delivering to more than 19,000 stores from 12 facilities.

The company has also recently increased its DC storage capacity by more than two million square feet through two new permanent regional facilities in Georgia and Texas. Each facility will employ approximately 200 individuals at full capacity and serve as an intermediary point between import locations and Dollar General’s distribution center network.



