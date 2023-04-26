Bryce Fausset and Jason Lu Join Dermody Properties as Investment Managers

Dermody Properties, a leading national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to announce the addition of two Investment Managers to the team. Bryce Fausset has joined the Northwest Region team in Seattle, and Jason Lu is based in the company’s Southern California region at the Irvine office. Fausset started on April 3, 2023, and Lu on April 10, 2023.

Fausset and Lu report to and work closely with the Region Partners in each area: Phil Wood and Ben Seeger for the Northwest, and Matt Mexia in Southern California, respectively. Both Fausset and Lu will support their regional teams in all acquisition, development, leasing, marketing and property management efforts.

“Bryce brings a wealth of experience to Dermody Properties and the region,” said Seeger. “His expertise and perspectives will be integral for Dermody Properties as we continue to grow our portfolio in the Northwest.”

Prior to joining Dermody Properties, Fausset was a Field Research Analyst for CBRE, where he assisted brokers in identifying properties for clients and creating deliverables for new business pursuits​​. Before CBRE, he held several positions with Davis Investors and Management, LLC.; most recently, he served as Portfolio Manager and managed various residential real estate properties. Fausset holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications from the University of Washington.

Lu was a Capital Markets Analyst for JLL before joining Dermody Properties. There, he was responsible for underwriting more than $1 billion in office buildings and $300 million in development sites. Prior to JLL, he was a Senior Financial Analyst at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, where he oversaw large portfolio models for both San Francisco and San Diego. Lu holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Southern California and is both a certified public accountant and a licensed real estate salesperson.

“Jason’s background and expertise will be invaluable to our growing southern California region,” said Mexia. “We are thrilled to have him on the team and look forward to all that he’ll bring to our customers and our company.”

Photo cutline: Bryce Fausset and Jason Lu Join Dermody Properties as Investment Managers.

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested more than $10 billion of total capital across all platforms nationwide, having acquired and developed approximately 110 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities. In addition to its corporate office in Reno, Nev., it has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.Dermody.com.