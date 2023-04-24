PPG conference focuses on project logistics collaboration

Project Professionals Group members and special guests will gather in Singapore from 6-7 September 2023 to share the latest thinking and expertise in maximising growth opportunities in the heavy lift project logistics and multipurpose shipping sector.

The organisation’s 13th annual conference will be held at the Orchard Hotel.

PPG founder and general manager Kevin Stephens said Singapore was the ideal international hub for project cargo industry professionals to meet and explore how best to strengthen heavy lift supply chains.

“There is considerable on-going discussion across the project cargo forwarding industry globally about the pace of change in the post-Covid world and the outlook for our industry,” Mr Stephens said.

“This conference is an opportunity for PPG members, shippers and other third-party service providers to collaborate and collectively focus on optimal growth opportunities.”

Conference presentations include major sponsor Port of Portland, Singapore PPG host member Global Group (Global Airfreight International) and several new PPG members.

A program of one-to-one meetings is also scheduled.