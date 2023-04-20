Descartes acquires Australian last-mile tracking firm for $6.2 million

Canadian logistics technology provider Descartes Systems Group has rolled up another acquisition, announcing today that it has paid $6.2 million to buy the Australian startup Localz, a 10-year-old startup that helps retailers engage with customers on the day they’re having goods or services delivered.

Melbourne-based Localz says its technology platform combines real-time vehicle location tracking and communications to transform the customer delivery experience. End customers can schedule services and deliveries through an online portal, and then follow the progress of their order in real-time with advanced notifications built in, the firm said.

"Descartes continues to invest in final-mile solutions to help our customers offer cost-efficient delivery services that transform the end customer experience,” Ken Wood, EVP of Product Management at Descartes, said in a release. “By combining with Localz, we’ve expanded our capabilities so our customers can further differentiate themselves in a highly-competitive final-mile delivery market where delivery excellence is a must-have.”

The deal is the latest in a long-running string of acquisitions for Descartes, including shipment management solutions provider Supply Vision for $12 million in January, and $65 million for e-commerce parcel shipping solution provider XPS Technologies and $4 million for route planning provider Foxtrot, both in 2022.











