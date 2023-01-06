Descartes snaps up Supply Vision for $12 million

Canadian logistics technology provider Descartes Systems Group has added another firm to its portfolio of supply chain visibility providers, announcing today that it has bought Supply Vision, a provider of shipment management solutions for North American logistics services providers (LSPs).

Descartes paid $12 million for the deal, and said the total amount could rise to $15 million if Phoenix, Arizona-based Supply Vision hits certain revenue-based targets in each of the first two years post-acquisition.

Supply Vision says it helps LSPs digitize their operations and manage the lifecycle of shipments by using modular applications that coordinate shipments, from quoting, routing, and booking through to final delivery.

According to Descartes, the purchase complements previous acquisitions such as its moves to buy QuestaWeb for $36 million, $26.7 million for Portrix, and $12 million for Kontainers, all since 2020.

“The momentum for digitization in the LSP community continues to accelerate,” Scott Sangster, General Manager Logistics Services Providers at Descartes, said in a release. “In order to efficiently meet customer demand while operating profitably, LSPs need to invest in solutions that automate processes across multiple parties and leverage real-time information that improves decision making. We see an opportunity to combine the Supply Vision capabilities with the Global Logistics Network and make even more solutions available for the wider LSP community.”