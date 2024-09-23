Container tracking software firm Gnosis gains cash backing

The supply chain visibility and execution software startup Gnosis Freight has gained new funding from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, the firms said today.

The investment supports Gnosis’ mission to help logistics companies work together better across the entire ecosystem, the seven-year old, South Carolina-based firm said. Gnosis says its tech provides a smarter way to track and manage containers and to collaborate with logistics partners in a single location.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

But Texas-based Vista said the “strategic growth investment” was made by the firm’s Endeavor Fund, which provides growth capital and strategic support to market-leading, high-growth enterprise software, data and technology-enabled companies that have achieved at least $10 million in recurring revenue.

“Gnosis is pioneering digital connectivity between logistics partners at a critical and complex juncture of the global supply chain,” Rachel Arnold, Co-Head of Vista’s Endeavor Fund and Senior Managing Director, said in a release.



In other recent deals, Vista last month acquired another supply chain tech firm, Jaggaer, from its previous private equity owner, Cinven, for an undisclosed amount.