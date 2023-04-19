Inland Star Distribution Center-New Solar Array at Fresno, CA campus

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Fresno, CA-April 10, 2023

Inland Star Distribution Centers, a leading provider of Third-Party logistics and warehouse solutions announced today the installation of a new solar panel system on it’s 600,000 square foot warehouse campus in Fresno, CA. This project represents a significant investment in sustainable energy by Inland Star and is part of its ongoing commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting a cleaner environment.

The solar panel system is expected to remove 550 Metric Tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) annually, reducing the warehouse's reliance on non-renewable energy sources and lowering its carbon footprint. The system is also expected to save the warehouse significant amounts of money on energy bills over its lifetime.

"We are thrilled to have completed this solar panel installation project," said Michael O’Donnell, President and CEO of Inland Star Distribution Centers. "Not only will this system provide a sustainable energy source for the warehouse, but it will also serve as a tangible example of how Fresno businesses can make a meaningful impact on the environment by embracing renewable energy solutions. In addition, our customers will enjoy having a sustainable partner that will transcend cost savings that can also accrue to them”.

The installation of solar panels is a cost-effective and sustainable solution for businesses looking to reduce their energy costs and environmental impact. Solar panels can generate electricity for up to 25 years with little to no maintenance required, making it a long-term investment for businesses.

Inland Star is an asset and non-asset based third-party Logistics and warehouse provider that deploys, implements, and manages outsourced supply chain solutions.

For more information about Inland Star’s supply chain solutions and commitment to sustainability, please visit www.inlandstar.com. The Do It Right® third-party logistics provider! View Inland Star's Solar Project

Contact: Doug Draper, Director, Business Development

Inland Star Distribution Centers

559-512-6304

ddraper@inlandstar.com