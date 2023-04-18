AME Brings Next-Generation Safety Technology to LogiMAT 2023

Florence, April 18, 2023 - Advanced Microwave Engineering (AME), a leading safety technology specialist, is all set to present its latest product, Amesphere, at LogiMAT in Stuttgart, Germany, from April 26-28, 2023. Amesphere is a one-of-a-kind platform that transforms the approach to safety in challenging work environments.

Amesphere is a futuristic subscription-based safety platform that delivers objective and innovative solutions to enhance workplace safety and efficiency. With advanced features such as real-time data collection and processing, customized reporting tools, and collision avoidance systems for both vehicles and pedestrians, Amesphere provides unparalleled safety solutions to businesses. The platform guarantees multi-year subscriptions with regular firmware and software updates and remote technical assistance, ensuring customers get the best possible value for their investment.

“We developed Amesphere as a subscription-based solution to provide customers with exceptional flexibility, allowing them to tailor their safety services to meet their specific needs.” says Filippo Bonifacio, CEO and Vice President of AME. “This means that our customers do not need to make any large upfront payments, and they can access their data securely with the most up-to-date versions and new features available at all times.”

A standout feature of Amesphere is its ability to objectively detect near-miss incidents during work activities, providing a proactive approach to safety. The system eliminates subjectivity and false alarms by relying on an innovative local positioning system (LPS) technology that tracks an operator's position in relation to a vehicle with unparalleled accuracy. This means that the system only intervenes when there is a high level of risk, ensuring that the intervention is targeted and effective. With Amesphere, companies can take a data-driven approach to safety, which minimizes risks and increases efficiency in the workplace.

"The AMESPHERE system is a game-changer in the safety technology industry. Its cloud-based platform enables the possibility of extending data analysis to individual operators in the industrial plant, thus enabling everyone to participate and contribute to the process of improving safety conditions," added Bonifacio.

The Amesphere system comprises three devices interconnected via Bluetooth, including the Amesphere Key, which is the sensor at the technological basis of the whole system, the Amesphere Tablet, which provides the user interface and connects the system to the Amesphere platform, and the Amesphere Tag, a wearable device worn by workers, which Amesphere Key detects in real-time. Using a cloud platform, the system continuously collects data, processes, and analyzes them, and presents results on intuitive dashboards. Since Amesphere is a cloud-based solution, it necessitates less installation time and cost than other alternatives available in the market.

With Amesphere, AME continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing cutting-edge safety solutions that prioritize prevention and efficiency in the workplace, making it an essential solution for companies looking to improve their safety standards.

AME's Amesphere will be on display at Hall 10, booth number 10G20 from April 26-28, 2023, in Stuttgart, Germany. Visit the AME booth to learn more about the product and see it in action.

To learn more about Amesphere, please click here - https://www.ameol.it/en/amesphere-safety/

About Advanced Microwave Engineering (AME)

AME Srl is a hi-tech company specializing in workplace safety technologies with headquarters in Florence and Stuttgart, offices in Virginia, and more than 1100 customers and partners in more than 20 countries on all continents. It has more than 20 years of experience in the research and development of integrated Safety & Security solutions and has become globally recognized for its cutting-edge technology and innovative approach to ‘active safety’. Today, AME operates in a wide range of sectors including Ports, Steel Mills, Industrial and Paper Mills, Food & Beverage and Pharma & Chemicals.

https://www.ameol.it/

Advanced Microwave Engineering S.r.l.

Via Lucca 44, 50142 FIRENZE, Italy

Tel. +39 055 73921

https://www.ameol.it/

Media contact:

Priya Sharma

BCM Public Relations Ltd.

+44 203 409 5090

p.sharma@bcmpublicrelations.com