C3 Solutions recognized as one of the best places to work in Canada

C3 Solutions, a leading information technology company specializing in yard management (YMS) and dock scheduling (DSS) systems, has been named one of Canada's top employers for 2023 by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada’s Top 100 Employers project. C3 Solutions is earning a reputation as an excellent employer that values its staff and fosters their professional development. Employees stay with the company for years, a rarity in the technology industry, which is known for its high worker churn rates.

This prestigious distinction comes in the wake of C3 Solutions being awarded Montreal’s Top Employers for 2023 in March this year. Such continued laurels reiterate the company’s commitment to fostering a positive and engaging workplace culture that prioritizes employee well-being, development, and growth.

This is evidenced by the story of Mathilde Delorme, the Operational Excellence Manager, who started her career with C3 Solutions and has remained in the company since. “C3 Solutions makes sure each person always keeps learning and has a place in the organization and that they can clearly see how they can develop or evolve as they go along,” said Delorme.

This sentiment is echoed by Elise Crevier, who was hired in human resources almost 20 years ago and has climbed the rungs to become the company’s president. "At C3 Solutions, we believe that our people are our most valuable asset, and we are dedicated to providing a workplace that supports their success and happiness," said Crevier. "We strive to create an environment where our employees feel empowered, supported, and inspired to achieve their full potential, both personally and professionally."

To achieve this, C3 Solutions offers a range of development opportunities, including comprehensive onboarding, regular feedback sessions between managers and employees about goals and progress, and a mentoring system for new employees. In addition, the company hosts regular social events, including cinq à sept gatherings, board game and video game nights, and sports teams, to foster a sense of community and belonging.

C3 Solutions also has a Head of Employee Experience and Company Culture who ensures the team remains close knit as the company continues to scale.

The push to keep employees happy has resulted in better in-house communication and collaboration, reducing possibilities of knowledge silos and benefiting the company at large. “When employees are happy and feel valued, they are more likely to work collaboratively and share ideas. Ultimately, this approach has enabled C3 Solutions to foster a more productive work environment, which is a key factor in the company's success,” said Crevier.

Beyond its commitment to employee development and well-being, C3 Solutions is also dedicated to making a positive impact in the broader community. Last year, the company supported six different charities through volunteering and donations.

"Being named Canada's top employer is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Kelly Pearson, Head of Employee Experience and Company Culture at C3 Solutions. "We believe that happy employees are the key to our success, and we are committed to creating a workplace culture that fosters joy, engagement, and fulfillment."

About C3 Solutions

C3 Solutions is an information technology company specializing in yard management (YMS) and dock scheduling (DSS) systems. Since its founding in 2000, C3 has gained the confidence of clients worldwide and across many industries, including retail, grocery, distribution, manufacturing, and parcel post. Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Canada and privately owned, C3 develops, implements, and supports the most complete yard management and dock scheduling products on the market today. www.c3solutions.com