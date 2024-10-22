CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform

The industry woke up when it witnessed the power of ChatGPT in 2023, and Generative AI suddenly became a buzzword without building a clear foundation. Today, organizations find themselves at different points in their understanding of Machine Vision and AI technology's maturity and how leaders should think about the entire journey, not just one application. We built an AI operating model to simplify and turbocharge value delivery from Machine Vision, Generative AI, and Digital Twin technologies. The framework allows Enterprise leaders to think holistically and elevate operational process efficiency to levels bordering rocket science precision and accuracy.

Backed by over 20 patents, the KoiVision platform delivers digital operational excellence that goes beyond all known methodologies to logistics, supply chain, and manufacturing customers. With AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform, let's take operations beyond where any operations leader has gone before with methodologies such as Six Sigma and Lean.

Speaker

Ashutosh Prasad Founder and Chief Executive Officer, KoiReader Technologies

