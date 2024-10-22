Skip to content
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform

With AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform, let's take operations beyond where any operations leader has gone before with methodologies such as Six Sigma and Lean.

The industry woke up when it witnessed the power of ChatGPT in 2023, and Generative AI suddenly became a buzzword without building a clear foundation. Today, organizations find themselves at different points in their understanding of Machine Vision and AI technology's maturity and how leaders should think about the entire journey, not just one application. We built an AI operating model to simplify and turbocharge value delivery from Machine Vision, Generative AI, and Digital Twin technologies. The framework allows Enterprise leaders to think holistically and elevate operational process efficiency to levels bordering rocket science precision and accuracy.

Backed by over 20 patents, the KoiVision platform delivers digital operational excellence that goes beyond all known methodologies to logistics, supply chain, and manufacturing customers. With AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform, let's take operations beyond where any operations leader has gone before with methodologies such as Six Sigma and Lean.

Speaker
Ashutosh Prasad Founder and Chief Executive Officer, KoiReader Technologies

Sponsored by

KoiReader

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: The E-commerce Hangover: Returns and Reverse Logistics
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: The E-commerce Hangover: Returns and Reverse Logistics

Consumer behavior has drastically increased in the wake of the global shift toward e-commerce, particularly during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Online purchases have become the norm across multiple sectors. However, the ease and convenience of purchasing products online have led to a higher volume of returns. Many consumers over-order and send back unwanted items. This surge in returns has led to what industry experts call the "e-commerce hangover"—a situation where companies struggle to manage the volume, complexity, and cost of product returns. Retailers face increased costs related to transportation, labor, inventory management, and restocking. There are also added sustainability concerns, as returned items often lead to waste, even if the product is in perfect condition.

Moderator
Tony Sciarrotta Executive Director, Reverse Logistics Association

Speakers
Troy Campbell Director Reverse Logistics, The Home Depot
Chuck Johnston Chief Strategy Officer, Return Pro
Harrison Loyd Director of Reverse Logistics, Bargain Hunt

Sponsored by

Reverse Logistics Association

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Operational Approach to Calculating Goods-to-Person Picking Rates for Resilency Within Four Walls
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Operational Approach to Calculating Goods-to-Person Picking Rates for Resilency Within Four Walls
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Operational Approach to Calculating Goods-to-Person Picking Rates for Resilency Within Four Walls
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Operational Approach to Calculating Goods-to-Person Picking Rates for Resilency Within Four Walls

Learn why "rate" is not always "the rate" and how to understand Goods-to-Person operational throughput, capacity, and resulting return on investment from the operator's point of view.

The session explains why "rate" is not always "the rate" and how to understand Goods-to-Person operational throughput, capacity, and resulting return on investment from the operator's point of view. The rate is determined by much more than the reach and grab. This session connects the language of operations with how Goods-to-Person mechanical solutions like CASRS and AMRs are talked about. A key takeaway from this session is understanding what goes into operational rate calculations and a summary of the elements in Goods-to-Person rate calculations, such as order profiles, item characteristics, capacities, ergonomics, operational and mechanical throughput, and return on investment.

Speaker
Luther Webb Vice President, Data Science, Trew

Sponsored by

Trew

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Making Wise Technology Decisions in a World of Disruptions
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Making Wise Technology Decisions in a World of Disruptions

Our panel will help you understand your options to implement technology and share some proven examples of what has been done to solve some of today's challenges.

This session is designed to help attendees navigate the constant change in our industry, from consumers, supply chain disruptions, and disrupters to labor challenges and the cost of operations. Our panel will help you understand your options to implement technology and share some proven examples of what has been done to solve some of today's challenges.

Moderator
Gary Master President and CEO, Agile Business Media & Events

Panelists
Brad Perry Director of Sales, Warehouse Solutions, Fives Intralogistics Corp.
Wofford Wise Sales Director, AutoStore, Swisslog
Chad Hallerman Chief Executive Officer, Maveneer LLC

Sponsored by

MHI Solutions Community

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Top WMS Facts for Your 3PL Business
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Top WMS Facts for Your 3PL Business
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Top WMS Facts for Your 3PL Business
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Top WMS Facts for Your 3PL Business

Discover the key facts for optimizing and automating your warehouse operations.

If you're looking to maximize the growth potential of your 3PL/4PL business, joining the Mantis panel is an excellent way to start. With Mantis' insights, guidance and extended experience, you can discover the key facts for optimizing and automating your warehouse operations. Don't miss this opportunity to propel your 3PL business towards success.

Speakers
Doug Bailey Director, Logistics and Distribution, Mantis
Christopher Sobota Director, Strategic Accounts Americas, Mantis

Sponsored by

Mantis

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Supply Chain Xchange's Outstanding Women in Supply Chain Awards Presentation
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Supply Chain Xchange's Outstanding Women in Supply Chain Awards Presentation

These distinguished leaders bring an incredible depth of experience and expertise that will inspire innovation and drive growth across the supply chain industry.

Join us for the second annual Outstanding Women in Supply Chain Awards, celebrating women leading the way in the industry. Moderated by Susan Lacefield, Executive Editor of Supply Chain Xchange, the event will feature their remarkable journeys, offering unique insights into their careers.

Honorees include:

  • Annette Danek-Akey | Barnes and Noble
  • Sherry Harriman | Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Ammie McAsey | McKesson
  • Leslie O'Regan | AEO Inc.

These distinguished leaders bring an incredible depth of experience and expertise that will inspire innovation and drive growth across the supply chain industry. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the best and participate in a dynamic Q&A session.

Moderator
Susan Lacefield – Executive Editor – Supply Chain Xchange

Speakers
The above honorees

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: AI Vision Revolution – The Future of Logistics Gate Automation and Yard Management
