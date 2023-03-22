ProMat 2023

Knapp highlights AS/RS, sortation solutions at ProMat

Logistics solutions provider touts scalability, flexibility of its automation offering.

Screen Shot 2023-03-22 at 12.24.42 PM.png
March 22, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments
Logistics solutions provider Knapp highlighted two key technologies at this week's ProMat event in Chicago: its PickEngine automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS), and its AutoPocket sortation solution.

The PickEngine AS/RS is made up of three standardized modules—pick module, store module, and software-based smart module—which customers can adjust to meet their needs and open up new opportunities for order fulfillment, according to the company. The system can process up to 5,000 order lines per hour and can be implemented in less than six months.

Knapp’s AutoPocket is a zero-touch solution designed to simplify complexity in a high-throughput warehouse and reduce processing time for customer orders. The pocket sorter conveys, sorts, and sequences hanging and flat-packed goods in one system. It can be equipped with adapters for sorter pockets or hangers, and can automatically and precisely drop goods off anywhere in the warehouse, without slowing down or stopping. Pack stations are ergonomic and space saving at the same time, according to Knapp. (Knapp, https://www.knapp.com/en/)
Material Handling Goods-to-Person Systems Order Picking, Fulfillment & Delivery
KEYWORDS KNAPP

Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

Muratec launches four-tote carriage mini-load crane

Ideal Warehouse introduces new air filtration system

Rite-Hite rolls out new polymer safety barriers

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing