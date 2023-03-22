Knapp highlights AS/RS, sortation solutions at ProMat

Logistics solutions provider Knapp highlighted two key technologies at this week's ProMat event in Chicago: its PickEngine automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS), and its AutoPocket sortation solution.

The PickEngine AS/RS is made up of three standardized modules—pick module, store module, and software-based smart module—which customers can adjust to meet their needs and open up new opportunities for order fulfillment, according to the company. The system can process up to 5,000 order lines per hour and can be implemented in less than six months.