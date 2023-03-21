Critical Manufacturing at Hannover Messe 2023: Expect More from Your MES

20.03.2023, PORTO, Portugal- Critical Manufacturing will be highlighting to visitors how its MES empowers manufacturers with advanced capabilities to drive innovation, increase connectivity, and promote digital transformation with Industry 4.0 ready out-of-the-box modules.



The landscape for MES has changed dramatically over the past few years. Historically, MES have been cumbersome, leaving manufacturers unable to embrace new advancements because of the difficulty of evolving and upgrading to the system. Today, however, these platforms offer tremendous flexibility, scalability and ease of use. To enable easy deployment across multiple sites and ensure the system remains ‘future ready’, the Critical Manufacturing MES employs templates, container orchestration, and DevOps (a set of practices that combines software development and IT operations). The platform runs effectively on any hardware or software configuration and can be hosted on premises, on any cloud, or any on hybrid option. The low code system is inherently scalable and customizable, new functionality can be quickly deployed, and new sites added without large cost overheads.

A highly innovative solution, the Critical Manufacturing MES facilitates the adoption of Industry 4.0 manufacturing technologies with an advanced IoT platform. It provides complete, real-time visibility across global manufacturing operations, including the wider supply chain. It is designed for complete integration with new devices and legacy systems, enabling manufacturers to navigate the pathway to smart manufacturing at a pace that suits their business model. Features include end-to-end material traceability, bill of material (BOM) variation management, powerful data management tools, advanced analytics, and a complete digital twin of the shop floor to ensure total visibility of operations and performance against key performance indicators (KPIs).

Francisco Almada Lobo, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at Critical Manufacturing, comments, “This technology offers manufacturers of complex and sophisticated products tremendous opportunities to increase production efficiency, enhance quality, and use data to provide deep insights into manufacturing processes and best practices while offering new levels of agility to respond to changing market demands. It is difficult to explain in words just how advanced and easy this system is, which is why we are encouraging visitors to Hannover Messe to visit our stand and see for themselves.”

Critical Manufacturing will be at the Digital Ecosystems exhibition area, Hall 15, C13 at Hannover Messe, which runs from 17-21 April. On the stand, visitors will have the opportunity to discover more about the Critical Manufacturing MES with a conference space where partners and customers can learn and share experiences and insights about the MES.

The stand will incorporate a robotic arm, which will simulate an assembly station, allowing visitors to try the MES themselves by assembling a product. This will demonstrate the ease of use of the system covering work instructions, quality aspects, and intuitive dashboards.

Additionally, Critical Manufacturing is one of the silver sponsors of the 15th International MES Conference, which will highlight the potential of MES for resilient manufacturing as a solution to disrupted supply chains, skills gaps and high energy prices.

“The way our MES is designed, with modules, containers and DevOps, means we are able to continually enhance its functionality. It provides ‘best in class’ performance and sets a new benchmark in ease of use,” concludes Almada Lobo.

To register for Hannover Messe 2023, please visit www.hannovermesse.de/en/hannover-messe-2023/

To find out more about Critical Manufacturing at Hannover Messe and to view the on-stand conference agenda, please visit: https://www.criticalmanufacturing.com/campaign/hannover-messe-23/

About Critical Manufacturing

Critical Manufacturing, a subsidiary of ASM Pacific Technology, provides the most modern, flexible and configurable manufacturing execution system (MES) available. Critical Manufacturing MES helps manufacturers stay ahead of stringent product traceability and compliance requirements; reduce risk with inherent closed-loop quality; integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and factory automation, and provide deep intelligence and visibility of global production operations.

As a result, our customers are Industry 4.0 ready. They can compete effectively and profitably by easily adapting their operations to changes in demand, opportunity, or requirements, anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit www.criticalmanufacturing.com

About ASMPT

ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522) is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT’s offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition, to the various solutions that organise, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability and enhanced quality.

ASMPT is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at www.asmpt.com.

