Mojix demos next-gen tracking of returnable items

Catch the company’s use-case demonstration of item lifecycle management at Booth S647.

March 22, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
Mojix, which provides item-level traceability solutions for manufacturing, supply chain, and retail, presented the “returnable transit items” use case as part of the Zebra Technologies Z-Tank. Mojix demonstrated its ytem product, an item lifecycle management platform that combines digital identification of assets, a data management platform, and dedicated apps to capture the key data elements and events that compose the lifecycle of each unique container.

According to the company, that approach gives users “control tower” capabilities to control shrinkage, streamline logistics, repair or sterilize assets, and consolidate stocks across all facilities. That association between containers and their loads could also improve supply chain visibility, from inventory control and perishables dates, to locating lost merchandise, better supplier management, and merchandise chain of custody. (Mojix, www.mojix.com)
