Seagull and Mojix merger seeks item-level traceability

Firms to combine Seagull’s “BarTender” label management software with Mojix’ inventory management tech.

seagull mojix labels traceability
DC Velocity Staff
Oct 09, 2024
Seagull Software, which makes “BarTender” label management software, today said it has combined with Mojix, a provider of item-level inventory management and traceability.

As a single company, the combined firms will offer new capabilities in end-to-end supply chain management, leveraging BarTender’s global customer base and value-added channel partner network with more than 250,000 customers across 175 countries.

“We believe that labeling is the key to addressing the traceability challenge,” Dan Doles, now acting CEO and Director of Seagull, said in a release. “BarTender’s labeling software is ubiquitous at the front end of the supply chain, enabling the printing of more than 100 billion labels each year. By combining with Mojix, we will capture and track that data through the supply chain, providing unparalleled item-level traceability and visibility.”

That approach will allow the partners to provide their customers with value-added solutions for compliance, sustainability, serialization, and inventory and asset management requirements across the supply chain ecosystem, according to Chris Cassidy, the newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer of Seagull.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the move follows a “strategic partnership” announcement between the two firms just a month ago that promised to enhance supply chain operations across industries including retail, manufacturing, food safety, and healthcare.

