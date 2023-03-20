Frazier spotlights innovations in steel racking

PROMAT 2023

March 20, 2023
Steel rack manufacturer Frazier is highlighting several ways that its storage and racking products can maximize space and improve throughput at ProMat 2023. These include the company’s ergonomic pallet racking series and its pallet rack wire-screen decking.

The company will also be demonstrating its “Pallet Mole,” a semi-automated shuttle that runs on rails within a deep-lane rack system to help extract pallet loads. The Pallet Mole has several new features, including a magnetic latching system and an entry guide design. 

Company representatives will also be on hand to discuss Frazier’s ability to design high-rise automated storage and retrieval systems and unique rack solutions for special applications, such as cold storage. (Frazier Industrial Company, www.frazier.com).

Racking
