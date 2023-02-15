Logistics Plus Recognizes Six 2022 LTL Carriers of the Year

ERIE, PA (February 15, 2023) – Logistics Plus, Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, recognizes six less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers for superior performance in 2022 as part of its annual scorecard review. The annual awards are being presented as follows:

• Dayton Freight: Diamond Award. It's the seventh consecutive year Dayton has been honored.

• Estes Express: Titanium Award. It's the fifth consecutive year Estes has been honored.

• Ward Transport & Logistics: Platinum Award. It's the fifth time in six years Ward has been honored.

• RIST Transport: Gold Award. It's the second consecutive year RIST has been honored.

• ABF Freight: Silver Award. It's the first time ABF has been honored.

• XPO Logistics: Bronze Award. It's the third consecutive year XPO has been honored.

The Logistics Plus North American Division (NAD) manages over a quarter million LTL shipments annually as a recognized top freight brokerage firm. It delivers LTL services through its proprietary eShipPlus™ and MyLogisticsPlus™ transportation management systems - online TMS platforms made available to customers and premier freight agents with MyFreightTrends™ business intelligence dashboards. Logistics Plus also offers shippers truckload, expedited, international freight forwarding, claims management, freight audit & payment, business intelligence, plus many other supply chain solutions.

Logistics Plus works with over 50 carriers to deliver its LTL services. Annual LTL carrier awards are based on an assessment of the following performance criteria:

• Share of Business Volume & Growth

• Service, Claims & Billing Performance

• Price Competitiveness

• Customer Service & Support

• Account Representation & Partnership

"Once again, we proudly recognize six of our top partners for being the best-of-the-best among the many solid carriers in our LTL program," said Scott Frederick, CMO and LTL Carrier Relations for Logistics Plus. "It was another competitive year, but Dayton, Estes, Ward, RIST, ABF, and XPO provided the best overall performance across most aspects of our partnership ratings. I congratulate and thank each of them."

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. Jim Berlin founded the company nearly 26 years ago in Erie, PA. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With its trademark Passion For Excellence™, Logistics Plus employees put the 'plus' in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices, warehouses, and agents located in Erie, PA; Aurora, CO; Buffalo, NY; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Chino, CA; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH; Colton, CA; Dallas, TX; Dayton, NJ; Des Moines, IA; Fontana, CA; Haslet TX; Honolulu, HI; Houston, TX; Jamestown, NY; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Meadville, PA; Miami, FL; New York, NY; Norfolk, VA; Olean, NY; Phoenix, AZ; Riverside, CA; San Francisco, CA; Tulsa, OK; Vancouver, WA; Australia; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; Taiwan; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; Uganda; Ukraine; and Vietnam; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.