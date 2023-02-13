Marine parts supplier Horizon Air Freight acquires tramp ship agency

The marine vessel equipment provider Horizon Air Freight today said that it has acquired Transmarine Navigation Corp., a “tramp ship agency” that provides on-demand freight service without fixed schedules or routes.

The deal, which was completed during the fourth quarter of 2022, strengthens Horizon’s position as an international port agency and logistics solution for ship owners, operators, and charters that make ports of call in North and South America, New York-based Horizon said. Horizon’s core business is to deliver critical marine spare parts, supplies, and equipment from any vendor worldwide from “door to deck.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Long Beach, California-based Transmarine has offices in a dozen port cities along the Gulf Coast, West Coast, and Hawaii. The 85-year-old firm says it helps shipping industry firms to manage their port call operations with safety and efficiency.

Horizon CEO Steve Leondis said the partners had initially focused on preserving their customer service levels during the early months following the merger, but were now ready to share the move publicly. “Our acquisition of Transmarine allows us to better coordinate critical services for our customers' vessels calling North and South America,” Leondis said in a release. “Together, we'll get everything they need to their ports of call and manage all their in-port logistics too, all with our shared commitment to excellence in the service of our customers. It's a simpler and more streamlined solution for our clients, all provided by two companies the industry has trusted for generations."

Existing customers of both firms can now access a combined suite of services that include: white-glove port call service; freight forwarding of spares, supplies, and equipment from any vendor worldwide; port call agency services at Transmarine's 12 served ports along the Gulf Coast, West Coast, Hawaii, and Argentina; spares and supplies consolidation at Horizon's 30 global warehouses; import and export documentation services; and last-mile delivery services at any port of call.