Gebrüder Weiss announces a new location in Albania

Tirana / Lauterach, February 13, 2023. Gebrüder Weiss opened a new location in the Albanian capital of Tirana on February 6, thereby closing the geographical gap between Montenegro and North Macedonia and enabling the international transport and logistics company to expand its transport connections in South-Eastern Europe. Gebrüder Weiss locations in the West Balkans include Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia.

“There has been a sharp rise in transports to and from Albania over the past decade, with the majority of imported goods coming from the European Union. It is our aim with the location in Tirana, the country's most important transport hub, to offer customers from industry and trade in the EU direct connections to and from Albania,” says Thomas Moser, Director and Regional Manager Black Sea/CIS at Gebrüder Weiss.

The conditions are promising: The logistics service provider has a well-developed land transport network in neighboring countries and in Central and Eastern Europe. “The first step will involve us expanding the existing groupage freight line between North Macedonia (Skopje) and Albania in both directions. There are also plans to establish new connections to Albania’s main trading partner, Italy,” says Dorina Islami, Country Manager of Albania at Gebrüder Weiss.

Albania’s economic outlook has brightened again following the coronavirus pandemic, with an expected growth of around three percent for 2023. Imports such as food, machinery, chemicals, and textiles make up the majority of the country’s balance of trade. Exports to the European Union, with a free trade agreement in place since 2009, include clothing and food, iron and steel, and other raw and construction materials.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs nearly 8,000 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's continuous growth illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com/US

