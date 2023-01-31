OneRail Leverages Trimble Technology to Enhance Last Mile Logistics

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and OneRail, an Orlando-based transportation technology startup focusing on last mile logistics and visibility solutions, today announced the integration of Trimble Maps technology as part of OneRail’s delivery platform to enhance last mile logistics.

The announcement was made at Manifest 2023.

OneRail’s delivery fulfillment platform is directly connected to an unparalleled real-time network of nearly 10 million drivers, which is supported by its Exceptions Assist™ operations layer—a US-based exceptions management team available 24/7 who actively get ahead of delivery issues before they occur. With an on-time delivery rate of more than 98 percent, OneRail has firmly established itself as a go-to provider for an expanding range of industries, including retailers, healthcare networks, wholesale product and material distributors as well as construction and agriculture supply companies.

Leveraging the integration with Trimble Maps, OneRail now utilizes PC*MILER® commercial routing and mileage, location services, map visualization, and an advanced ETA engine to calculate and monitor deliveries in progress as well as send proactive alerts for any updates in the delivery schedule. In addition, OneRail will use Trimble’s traffic and weather web services for enhanced visualization and precise time calculations.

“With this integration, we’re able to deliver enhanced technology through OneRail’s last mile logistics platform—ultimately providing superior value to OneRail customers,” said James Stevenson, vice president of Strategic Initiatives, Trimble Transportation. “We’re excited to continue growing and evolving this relationship as we work together to provide technology solutions to better serve the last mile market.”

“We look forward to continuing to deliver our customers with an exceptional experience to achieve greater efficiencies, increase fulfillment capabilities and better reach corporate sustainability objectives,” said Bill Catania, CEO and founder of OneRail. “Our collaboration with Trimble will support the future growth of our company and the last mile industry.”