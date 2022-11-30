48forty Solutions acquires its 12th pallet provider in just two years

Houston conglomerate buys Southern California’s Dependable Pallet Logistics for an unnamed sum.

48forty pallet recycling map.png
November 30, 2022
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

The private equity-backed pallet management conglomerate 48forty Solutions has cut another notch in its belt, announcing on Tuesday that it had acquired its 12th pallet provider in a two-year span.

Houston-based 48forty bought Dependable Pallet Logistics, a based pallet management company located in Southern California’s Inland Empire region. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, since 48forty is a privately held portfolio company of the investment firms Audax Private Equity and Summit Partners.

The purchase gains 48forty a business that employs more than 100 people and owns 120 dry vans and 8 flatbeds, operated from four facilities on a total of six acres. Dependable focuses on pallet recycling and the production of custom pallets for its customers across Southern California. It runs a pallet manufacturing facility, a teardown facility where recycled materials are processed, a lumber yard, and a facility for parking and storage of tractors, trailers, and excess inventory.

As one of the largest pallet management services companies in North America, 48forty Solutions controls a network of over 258 facilities, including 68 company-owned and operated pallet recycling plants, 171 onsite locations, 14 reverse logistics centers, 5 sorting centers, and more than 850 service providers. The company also operates a private fleet of more than 8,200 trailers and 500 tractors.

 

 

Pallets & Palletizers
KEYWORDS 48forty Solutions

