Mobile Robotics: TGW is turning a new page

(Marchtrenk, 21 November 2022) Expanding its expertise in robotics, TGW Logistics Group presents "Quba", a comprehensive range of mobile robots. The intelligent and versatile robots can transport totes, cartons, and pallets autonomously and handle a wide range of tasks, including supplying packing or returns workstations, as well as automatic palletizing and depalletizing stations.

TGW looks at mobile robotics from a holistic and systematic perspective. As a result, Quba provides answers to many current supply chain challenges, including the increasingly difficult search for new employees, rapidly changing consumer behavior, and the dynamic development of e-commerce.

HIGH-PERFORMANCE DOOR-TO-DOOR SOLUTION

The Quba family is made up of AMRs (Autonomous Mobile Robots) and AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles). Intelligent TGW software handles fleet management and controls the robots both individually and as a network. "Mobile robots are a key technology for high-performance, flexible, and future-proof material handling operations," emphasizes Harald Schröpf, Chief Executive Officer of TGW Logistics Group. "By expanding our range in the area of driverless transport systems, TGW now offers a full package of high-performance door-to-door solutions that can also be integrated seamlessly into existing systems, both on a software and on a mechatronic level."

SAFELOG AND TGW FORM A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Recently, SAFELOG and TGW signed a strategic partnership agreement to foster their close collaboration. SAFELOG's AGVs are already in use at many customer locations and have proven their reliability, whether in the automotive industry, machining, production, or warehouse fulfillment operations. Users benefit from scalable automation, high availability, and short implementation times.

"We are very happy to have gained TGW, one of the leading general contractors in warehouse automation, as a partner," affirms SAFELOG Managing Director Mathias Behounek. "That shows that mobile robots are no longer an innovation project, but rather a tried and trusted mass market technology." Harald Schröpf adds: "Our partnership with SAFELOG, one of the leading AGV specialists, opens up new possibilities for mobile robotics in material handling operations. Our customers will benefit from efficient, reliable, and high-performance door-to-door solutions."

ENGELBERT STRAUSS AND THERMOPLAN RELY ON TGW MOBILE ROBOTS

The advantages afforded by the Quba family have won over not only the Swiss coffee machine manufacturer Thermoplan, but also the workwear specialist Engelbert Strauss. For over a year now, mobile robots have been supplying goods to the workstations at the Engelbert Strauss CI Factory in Schlüchtern. The fashion company also put its trust in TGW for its distribution center in Biebergemünd: 26 Quba robots handle the autonomous transport of totes to the returns workstations there.