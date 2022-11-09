Warehouse Mezzanine Floor

All of the mezzanine designed and manufactured by Jantz Canada is a one-of-a-kind solution specific to the customer’s needs, sanitary guidelines, and budgetary concerns. As such, they can easily be made to fit around pre-existing equipment, building columns, etc.

Jantz Canada is the answer when the client desires the structural work in their facility to meet the same stringent sanitary guidelines that our equipment and conveyors are designed to exceed. The resulting mezzanine platform will not only look great but will be designed with ease of cleaning in mind and to have minimal places where bacteria could potentially collect.