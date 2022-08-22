RoadOne Adds R&A LogisticSolutions to its Family of Companies

Randolph, Massachusetts, August 22, 2022 - RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, distribution and logistics services company, announces today its entrance into the Oakland market and expansion of its national footprint with the acquisition of R&A Trucking Company based in Oakland, California.

R&A Trucking, which will now be known as R&A LogisticSolutions, a RoadOne Company, is a full-service drayage, trucking, brokerage and transload company with 20 drivers and 370,000 sq ft of warehouse and transload space in the bay area of Oakland, California. R&A is a specialized operation handling a significant portion of the aluminum coils and rolled stock inventory to feed into the automotive industry that comes into the Western region of the U.S. With onsite rail service and state-of-the-art equipment designed to support this customized operation, R & A is uniquely positioned in the market.

R&A provides services in Oakland, as well as throughout the state of California, and provides RoadOne with greater penetration of the coastal transload market on the West Coast. Additionally, R&A’s warehouse has Foreign Trade Zone designation, indoor and outdoor rail access to the facility and a 35-ton overhead indoor crane.

Eric Weakley, the President & Co-Founder of R&A Trucking Company, will remain with the company and serve as the Senior Vice President to run the day-to-day operations of R&A LogisticSolutions.

“R&A’s presence in Oakland is a perfect fit with RoadOne as it provides a missing piece in RoadOne’s national network of services. Our full-service capabilities will help streamline and expedite supply chains and ensure our customers can count on us to deliver the specialized and reliable services they require,” said Eric Weakley, President & Co-Founder of R&A Trucking Company.

“Expanding our capabilities on the U.S. West Coast, and specifically in Oakland, is an important development that enhances the services we offer our cargo owning supply chain customers. R&A is a well-established, nearly 50-year-old company with dedicated transload, trucking and intermodal services that further strengthen our national portfolio. We welcome R&A to the RoadOne family of companies,” said Ken Kellaway, CEO of RoadOne IntermodaLogistics.

RoadOne’s family of companies are supported by strong fuel, truck and insurance purchasing capabilities, national warehousing and depot services, as well as the advanced, end-to-end TMS TrueVision technology platform.

Nonantum Capital is a mid-market private equity group based in Boston with strong transportation expertise that is a financial sponsor of RoadOne. They support RoadOne’s growth efforts and business expansion into new market sectors via both acquisition and organic growth.