KPI Integrated Solutions Adds Industry Veterans in a New Sacramento Office

KPI Integrated Solutions (KPI), a leading supply chain

consulting, software, systems integration, and automation supplier today announced the addition of a new Sacramento, California office to be led by experienced industry veterans, Dave Stinson and Mike Neal. From this location, KPI expands its North American footprint and offers a complete range of services and customized solutions from strategic network analysis and consulting, facility layout and warehouse simulation to automation design, software, robotic

technology implementation, and system lifetime services.



“I am proud to welcome Dave and Mike to the growing KPI family in our new Sacramento office, expanding our North American reach to design and implement critical supply chain solutions for clients,” said Larry Strayhorn, CEO at KPI. “They bring impressive levels of knowledge, expertise, and client partnership to deliver customized, scalable, and flexible operations that leverage leading technologies, maximize productivity, and enable return on investment.”

With 30+ years of successful materials handling and operations experience working with a wide range of companies, Dave Stinson joins KPI as Vice President, Western Region. Bringing 30+ years of leadership experience in materials handling, power plants, and commercial buildings; projects, operations and client service, Mike Neal joins KPI as Sr. Director, Project Management.

KPI Integrated Solutions, a portfolio company of ARES Management (NYSE: ARES), was formed in 2021 with the combination of Kuecker Logistics Group, Pulse Integration, and QC Software.