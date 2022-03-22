Walmart Canada Launches Calgary-area Fulfillment Center, Featuring GreyOrange Robotic Technology

Walmart Canada is investing more than $118 million to build a new high-tech sortable fulfillment center in Rocky View County, Alberta, located just outside of Calgary.

The investment is part of the retailer’s plan to expand, revolutionize and transform its best-in-class supply chain network while increasing its e-commerce capabilities to better serve Walmart customers. It is part of Walmart Canada’s $3.5 billion investment to make the online and in-store shopping experience simpler, faster and more convenient for Walmart customers as the retailer plans to invest for continued growth in Alberta and across Canada.

The modern facility will be powered by cutting-edge logistics technology to achieve productivity with less physical effort. For the first time at Walmart Canada, innovative robotic technology from GreyOrange (www.greyorange.com) will be used at the fulfillment center. This platform will speed up order fulfillment by using an advanced operating system that will help associates store, pick and sort items by using smart and flexible storage abilities to manage a large and wide variety of inventory. The result is an order fulfillment process that is quicker, easier and more efficient.

“This modern facility will provide our associates with the latest logistics technology to improve our supply chain. That means more products available, more orders fulfilled and more Canadians offered two-day shipping. This is how we’re transforming our operations to meet the needs of Albertans and all Canadians," said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO, Walmart Canada.

The sortable fulfillment center, to be located at 10 Lowes Rd., will be approximately 430,000 square feet in size, serving as a delivery hub for millions of customer orders in Western Canada. It is slated to open in September 2022. Walmart customers will see better product availability and quicker service whether they choose to shop in-store or online at Walmart.ca.