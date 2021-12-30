American Eagle Outfitters completes acquisition of logistics business

Pittsburgh-based American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) has completed its acquisition of Quiet Logistics for approximately $360 million in cash, the company said Wednesday.

Quiet Logistics operates in-market fulfillment centers in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, St. Louis, and Jacksonville, and serves more than 50 direct-to-consumer and omnichannel brands. The company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AEO and will continue to run independently. The network will support AEO’s growth and create long-term cost savings as it expands to serve other brands and retailers looking for advanced logistics capabilities, according to AEO.

“I am thrilled to officially welcome Quiet Logistics into the AEO Inc. portfolio, cementing a collaborative partnership that has meaningfully contributed to our financial results over the past 18 months,” Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s executive chairman of the board and chief executive officer, said in a press announcement. “AEO’s unique ability to reduce delivery costs amid rising inflation is a direct reflection of the efficiencies provided by their innovative fulfillment model. Quiet Logistics has a highly experienced supply chain leadership team and I look forward to their partnership as we continue to drive operational excellence and grow the platform into a meaningful business.”