Kamps, Inc. Acquires Tritz Pallet, Inc.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, December 15, 2021 – Kamps, Inc. (“Kamps”, “Company”), one of the nation’s largest pallet recyclers, is pleased to announce that on December 13 it acquired Tritz Pallet, Inc. (“Tritz”). Tritz is a pallet recycler and full-service pallet solutions provider with seven asset-based locations across the Plains region. The acquisition of Tritz expands Kamps’ physical footprint, and builds upon the company’s core mission of providing best-in-class pallet solutions on a national scale.

Headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, Tritz was founded in 1987 by current President Frank ‘Hank’ Tritz. Through strategic growth and a focus on customer service, Tritz has cemented its position as one of the leading pallet companies for supply chains in the Great Plains region. The organization specializes in pallet recycling, custom pallet manufacturing, and total pallet management solutions. Tritz has 250 employees and operates 600 trailers across seven asset-based facilities. Tritz’s facilities are located in Le Mars, IA; Des Moines, IA; Sioux City, IA; Sioux Falls, SD; Kansas City, KS; Omaha, NE; and Denver, CO. The founder, along with all 250 employees, will be staying on-board.

“Hank and his team have built a great company by providing fantastic service, quality products, and developing total pallet management solutions to their customers.” said Kamps, Inc. President, Mitchell Kamps “Their continued focus on operational excellence, harvesting the urban forest, and developing and promoting career advancement opportunities to the team has aligned our companies well. We are excited to have Hank continue leading the team with an ever-bright future of growth and continued excellence in the Great Plains market."

“Looking to grow and expand our company, we knew we would need to get on-board with one of the larger, national, companies” said Tritz Pallet, Inc. President, Hank Tritz “That choice was very easy to make since we have been working with Kamps for many years as partners. They have the same values we have in our company. These values include honesty, fantastic service, and a family-style care for their employees and customers.”

The addition of Tritz grows Kamps’ national presence to over 40 asset-based locations, 4,000 trailers, and 2,500 employees. With access to additional assets, inventory, and systems, Kamps’ acquisition of Tritz will provide customers from both organizations in the region with a superior experience. It also enables Kamps to now reach more supply chains directly with their customer-centric approach to pallet solutions. Recent market conditions prove that standardized, national, pallet solutions providers with a local presence are key to successful supply chains.

About Kamps, Inc.

Kamps, Inc. is a full-service national pallet company delivering innovative pallet solutions to customers since 1975. Kamps specializes in supplying high quality recycled pallets, new custom pallets, and comprehensive pallet recycling services to diverse supply chains across the nation. With over 400 locations in its pallet network and over 40 asset-based locations, Kamps is the national leader in customer-centric pallet solutions.

To learn more about Kamps, Inc. visit https://www.kampspallets.com/

About Tritz Pallet, Inc.

Tritz Pallet, Inc. is a regional pallet recycling and total pallet management solutions provider headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa. Tritz has seven locations across Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Colorado. Tritz has a history of providing exceptional customer service and value driven solutions to businesses in the Great Plains region since 1987.

To learn more about Tritz Pallet, Inc., visit http://www.tritzpalletinc.com/

