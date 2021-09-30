Container, twenty-foot container

Movie fans who tune in this month to watch the 25th James Bond film, “No Time To Die,” probably expect to see crisp tuxedos, fast cars, and sharp shooting. But they’ll also be treated to a healthy serving of maritime logistics operations.

That’s because some of the action scenes were shot at the CMA CGM-operated Kingston Container Terminal in Jamaica and include footage of the French maritime giant’s vessels CMA CGM Fort Saint Georges and CMA CGM Fort de France as well as over 1,000 branded containers. More than a dozen crew members took part in the filming, which includes a scene where a seaplane flies beneath the arms of the carrier’s quayside gantry cranes on a mission to rescue Bond from the ocean, the company said.