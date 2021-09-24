RJW LOGISTICS GROUP LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE, ENHANCES CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

WOODRIDGE, IL (September 24, 2021) – RJW Logistics Group, Inc. (“RJW” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of CPG retail logistics solutions, announced today the launch of a new website that serves as CPG suppliers’ one-stop supply chain online destination. Developed for an intuitive user experience, the site is designed to effectively inform visitors about the Company’s industry-leading, comprehensive retail logistics solutions. Additionally, its new Customer Portal delivers increased supply chain transparency and decision-making capabilities for RJW’s existing customer base of CPG suppliers worldwide.

The website exemplifies RJW’s focus on delivering retail logistics expertise that efficiently bridges the gap between CPG suppliers and retailers. Designed to serve as a resource hub for key stakeholders – CPG suppliers, Customers, Drivers, Carriers, CPG Retail Brokers and future Employees – the following pillars drive intuitive navigation and demonstrate RJW’s differentiated approach to delivering industry-leading retail logistics solutions:

Retail Logistics: End-to-end logistics solutions that improve transparency, agility to pivot faster, and total supply chain optimization.

Retail Consolidation: Industry-leading program that produces cost savings of 20-30% versus Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) transportation, and delivers 98% On-Time, 99% In-Full performance.

One Inventory Strategy: A centralized inventory management strategy decreases lead times, reduces safety stock needs and produces peak performance.

Technology: Proprietary analytics technologies that deliver real-time, data-driven insights for increased visibility and improved decision making.

Resources: A resource hub that features customer case studies and testimonials, our latest perspectives, news, and coverage.

Customer Portal: Recently refreshed, easy-to-use portal that allows customers to maintain a pulse on every aspect of their retail supply chain, delivering greater transparency and insights.

Driver Portal: Easy access to essential information that furthers our drivers’ success.

Carrier Portal: Focused on regional and long-haul carriers, providing quick access to critical information.

"The site is designed to effectively and intuitively deliver the information that our key stakeholders need,” said Kevin Williamson, CEO, RJW. “It also reflects our customer-first approach to delivering retail logistics solutions that accelerate our customers’ success, demonstrate constant innovation and our unrivaled expertise in CPG retail logistics,” said Williamson.

About RJW Logistics Group

RJW Logistics Group, Inc. is a leading retail logistics solutions provider, with a specialized focus on LTL consolidation services designed for consumer-packaged goods suppliers to retailers. RJW’s asset-based transportation, logistics and warehousing provide an attractive value proposition for shippers requiring retail logistics expertise. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.rjwgroup.com.

