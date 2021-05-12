FANUC’S EXPANDS POPULAR LR MATE ROBOT SERIES TO 10 MODELS

FANUC’S POPULAR LR MATE ROBOT SERIES NOW FEATURES 10 MODEL VARIATIONS

The Latest Addition to the Tabletop Robot Family has a 14kg Payload

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI – (April 21, 2021) – FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics, and ROBOMACHINEs has introduced the LR Mate 200iD/14L, the tenth model variation of the popular LR Mate series of tabletop industrial robots. Since the LR Mate series was launched nearly 30 years ago, it has become one of FANUC’s biggest sellers, with over 70,000 units installed across the globe.

The popularity of the LR Mate robot series is due to FANUC’s world-renowned reliability along with a number of unique features including its lightweight, tabletop size, which is often compared to the size of a person’s arm. In addition, the LR Mate can process or handle parts weighing up to 14kg in the automotive, e-commerce and warehousing, food and beverage, medical device, pharmaceutical, and many other industries. Ten models include clean room and wash proof versions, each with various wrist speeds and reaches to accommodate even the most limited workspace.

“The LR Mate was introduced in 1992, and has been deployed in a variety of traditional manufacturing and service applications. Some of the most interesting things we’ve seen this robot do include serving coffee, fulfilling orders in retail stores, and even preparing fast foods,” said Carolyn Chase, product manager, LR Mate robot series, FANUC America.

FANUC LR Mate 200iD Robots

The LR Mate 200iD robots offer a “best in class” work envelope for both upright and invert mount installations. The LR Mate 200iD robot series also offers an ISO Class 4 clean room/food-grade variant for food handling and healthcare packaging applications.

These small tabletop robots can be equipped with a variety of intelligent features including robot vision and force sensing functionality for even higher levels of accuracy and productivity.

LR Mate 200iD Features and Benefits

• Slim arm and compact footprint minimizes interference to peripheral devices in tight spaces.

• Available in three variations: standard, short, and long arm.

• 4kg to 14kg wrist load capacity with up to six-axis articulation.

• Best in class work envelope simplifies system layout.

• Fastest joint axes speeds maximize system throughput.

• Integrated 24VDC power, signal and air for easy end-of-arm-tool connection.

• Integrated thru-arm cable option for iRVision, force sensing, Ethernet and auxiliary axes.

• Flexible mounting (upright, invert, angle).

• High rigidity and the most advanced servo technology enable smooth motion at high speeds.

• Easy integration into machines.

• Features lightest mechanical unit in its class.

• Standard IP67 rating allows operation in factory environments with dust and oil mist; many variants have an optional IP69K rating for wash proof, clean room or food grade environments.



Watch the new video “LR Mate – The Most Versatile Intelligent Robot.”

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics and factory automation. FANUC’s innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in the Americas maximize productivity, reliability and profitability.

FANUC embraces a culture of “Service First” which means that customer service is our highest priority. We are committed to supplying our customers with parts and support for the life of their FANUC products.

FANUC America is headquartered at 3900 W. Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309, and has facilities in: Auburn Hills, MI; Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte; Chicago; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Houston; Huntington Beach, CA; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Montreal; Pine Brook, NJ; Pontiac, MI; Birmingham, AL; San Francisco; Seattle; Toronto; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Sao Paulo, and Manaus, Brazil; and Aguascalientes, Monterrey, and Queretaro, Mexico. For more information, please call: 888-FANUC-US (888-326-8287) or visit our website: www.fanucamerica.com . Also, connect with us on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

FANUC America Corporation PR contact:

Robotics: Cathy Powell

Public Relations and Communications Manager

FANUC America Corporation

T: 248-377-7570

E: cathy.powell@fanucamerica.com

Factory Automation: Debra Schug

CNC Strategic Communications Specialist

T: 847.898.5673

E: debra.schug@fanucamerica.com

###