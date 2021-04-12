ProMatDX 2021: AMRs vs. Conveyors

Technology continues to be all the rage in logistics, especially when it comes to moving items in and around the warehouse or fulfillment center. To help industry professionals get a better handle on how to do that, representatives from robotics firm IAM Robotics presented a ProMatDX conference session titled “When to use AMR vs. conveyor,” a high-level analysis of what each technology brings to the table and how the evolving warehouse can take advantage of them.

“Standard conveyors have been a staple in warehouses and distribution centers for years. Often, new facilities default to conveyor solutions because of their reliability,” the presenters wrote in their session overview. “Let’s face it, conveyor systems are not going away anytime soon. They serve a purpose and are designed to deliver. However, alternatives to standard conveyor solutions exist today that make more sense for a wider variety of applications.”

AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) are a good alternative for those looking for flexible solutions that don’t require new infrastructure in a building, or in situations where space is at a premium. Some top-line benefits include:

AMRs can move within a facility’s systems based on operations and priority;

They allow for flexible facility design and movement;

They operate in more than one direction.

ProMatDX 2021 takes place April 12-16 online.